Ravens-Bengals 0910
The Ravens open their season at the Bengals.
Bengals running all over the Ravens up the middle.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:47:08 PM
Bengals can't handdle Ravens pass rush so now throwing everything quick and fast.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:48:18 PM
Za'Darius Smith doubtful to return with knee sprain.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:49:47 PM
Someone needs to step on defense for Ravens. Bengals marching down the field with little resistance.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:49:52 PM
C.J. Mosley picks off Andy Dalton in end zone. Second turnover created by Ravens. Brutal decision by Dalton.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:51:15 PM
Andy Dalton is my favorite Raven!!!!!
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:52:08 PM
Ask and you shall receive. C.J. Mosley steps up and intercepts Bengals' Andy Dalton, second pick for Ravens. Team had 18 last season.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:52:13 PM
Secondary, which was featured in
#BaltimoreSun
special football preview section today, has two interceptions and a sack already.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:53:07 PM
C.J. Mosley looked pretty good bringing the interception out of the end zone. Ravens might need him to replace Woodhead at running back.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:53:21 PM
Apparently, there is no
#BaltimoreSun
special section cover jinx.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:53:42 PM
Rather not see Joe Flacco throwing floating sideline pass off his back foot.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:55:11 PM
Flacco sacked on third down by Atkins.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:55:39 PM
The good news is that Joe Flacco got up from his first sack.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:55:51 PM
That was a shirt sack. Whatever happened to the tear-away jersey.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:56:15 PM
Onwuasor, and not Correa, now in at WLB for this drive. Marlon HUmphrey also at cornerback.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:57:15 PM
Humphrey in for Jimmy Smith. Smith doesn't appear hurt. Just looks like Ravens are mixing up their personnel, providing different looks.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:58:39 PM
Not sure what happened there with Carr who stopped running. But Ravens luck out as Dalton overthrows Core
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:01:44 PM
Wow, Ravens got burned badly, but so far today Andy Dalton has been the Ravens' best player. He airmailed that one.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:01:59 PM
Sooner or later Dalton is going to get it right. But it looks like later, maybe next week. He looks like he hasn't practice much.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:03:30 PM
Flacco hits Jeremy Maclin for a 48-yard TD pass. Watson picked off 2 defenders.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:13:04 PM
Great design on the touchdown pass from Flacco to Maclin. Looked like they've been playing for years together. Ravens up 10-0.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:13:38 PM
Ravens ran nice pick play to Maclin and caught Bengals threatening to blitz both A gaps with no safety in middle of field. TD.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:13:52 PM
Don;'t see Ravens taking advantage of pick-type plays too often in the past. Maclin ran unopposed down the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:14:14 PM
Great pick by Benjamin Watson and Jeremy Maclin introduces himself to Ravens Nation with his first touchdown in purple.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:14:18 PM
Another Dalton pass is tipped, this one by Suggs, and Lardarius Webb picks it off and runs it to the 2-yard line.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:16:35 PM
Dalton now has thrown 3 picks in the first half, two on tipped balls.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:16:57 PM
Lardarius Webb could have made a fair catch on that interception.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:17:33 PM
And Terrance West pounds it in from 2 yards and gives it to Austin Howard to spike.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:17:55 PM
Tucker's PAT gives Ravens a 17-0 lead with 1:28 left in second quarter.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:18:24 PM
Wow. Suggs uses his head to tip Dalton pass and Ravens get third interception in the first half. Terrence West makes it count. Ravens, 17-0.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:18:57 PM
Ken Anderson might be playing QB for the Bengals soon.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:20:53 PM
Marlon Humphrey now in for Carr. Like how Ravens are getting him involved.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:20:58 PM
Michael Pierce sacks Andy Dalton. forcing another punt. And boo birds are out early in Cincinnati.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:21:51 PM
Joe Flacco is 9/13 for 121 yards and a TD. Don't think the Ravens could have asked for any more in the first half of his first game action.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:23:15 PM
That''s second hold on Ryan Jensen. Penalties still problematic, but they'll happily take 17-0 lead into locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:26:08 PM
Flacco 9-for-14 for 121 yards and TD in first half. Ravens keeping things simple on offense as expected given Flacco's long-term absence.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:28:36 PM
Can the Ravens bury the Bengals to start the second half? No team has given them more trouble over the last four years.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:39:44 PM
Exactly what the Ravens couldn't have on first drive of second half. Flacco picked off by Vigil.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:42:28 PM
The last thing the Ravens needed was Flacco to throw a pick. It was either tipped by Dunlap or behind West. Terrible throw.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:43:21 PM
Look for A.J. Green here.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:44:10 PM
A Kam Correa sighting. Wow, nice play.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:44:49 PM
Correa can't take on tacklers, but he can run.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:45:07 PM
Suggs stripped Dalton on third down and Michael Pierce recovers. If that stands, that's turnover No.4 by Bengals.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:47:53 PM
For 33 minutes or so, it does feel a little like 2000.
#Ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:48:31 PM
For those watching at home, have to wait to see if review upholds fumble.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 6:49:25 PM
