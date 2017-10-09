Ravens-Bengals 0910
Ravens-Bengals 0910
The Ravens open their season at the Bengals.
Correa with the first-team defense at WLB in warmups. I'd expect Onwuasor to play some as well and perhaps rotate in.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 4:21:17 PM
First-team offensive line in warmups: Stanley at LT; Hurst at LG; Jensen at C; Yanda at RG; Howard at RT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 4:24:36 PM
Ravens win toss and defer. They'll start the 2017 season with the defense on the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:01:03 PM
Bengals look as advertised on offense. Didn't seem concerned with 5-yard penalty to start.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:06:16 PM
Nice press coverage by Carr on Green.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:06:38 PM
Za'Darius Smith who came in on 2nd play for Judon sacks Dalton to force punt. On second down, inside pressure by Williams forced INC
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:07:19 PM
If Ravens dominate Bengals up front, they have excellent chance of winning. Bengals O-line as poor as the Ravens.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:07:48 PM
Za'Darius Smith already matched his sack total from last year. Had a great camp, preseason. Very active on that first drive.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:08:34 PM
On that first possession, Jimmy Smith was not following around A.J. Green. Smith and Carr were staying on their sides.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:09:24 PM
Ravens powering up on offense with two tight ends.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:10:06 PM
First time Woodhead is in the game, he catches a 12-yard pass from Flacco who did nice job stepping up and delivering ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:14:39 PM
Ravens allowing too much penetration to run counter running plays.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:17:35 PM
Pregame photos from Ravens vs. Bengals in Cincinnati.
bsun.md/2xelD8b
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:17:37 PM
Woodhead third catch already for 33 total yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:18:53 PM
Maybe it's my TV in the office, but the Ravens' purple uniforms look a lot like Barney purple.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:19:08 PM
Danny Woodhead is hurt after that last play. Grabbed his left hamstring. Has dealt w/hamstring issues in camp.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:21:27 PM
On that drive, Woodhead had 3 catches for 33 yards and one run for 4 yards.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:22:12 PM
Although the Ravens will settle for a field goal, that was a decent drive for an offense that didn't play together in preseason.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:22:17 PM
Woodhead grabbed hamstring on last pass attempt, but actually got up slow after running the ball on previous play.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:22:25 PM
Justin Tucker good from 25 yards. Ravens lead 3-0. Flacco 5-for-7 for 46 yards on drive, but Woodhead's injury and not finishing w/6 hurts
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:23:31 PM
Loss of Woodhead is going to hurt. Not only because of his start, but also because the Ravens had to cut rookie Taquan Mizzell to keep him.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:23:47 PM
Danny Woodhead is being carted to locker room. Ravens down to 2 backs.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:24:15 PM
Bengals dialed up nice blitz to stop Ravens on last drive. They simply out numbered Ravens at the line of scrimmage. Ravens had good drive
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:24:49 PM
After all the concern about their offense, Ravens' first drive is a 13-play, 57-yd drive that takes nearly 8 minutes and leads to Tucker FG
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:25:44 PM
Ravens say RB Danny Woodhead is doubtful to return.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:26:15 PM
Patrick Onwuasor in on this drive, just got juked by Mixon. Ravens appear to be rotating at WLB.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:27:52 PM
Bengals RB Joe Mixon has another gear. Ran right past a Raven for first down.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:29:16 PM
C.J. Mosley gets called for facemask and Bengals on move.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:30:15 PM
Brandon Carr who had just one interception over previous three seasons intercepts Dalton after Onwuasor gets his hand on the ball.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:31:12 PM
Woodhead hamstring injury, return is doubtful
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:32:28 PM
Losing Woodhead is a big blow for a variety of reasons, but secondary steps right up and ends promising Bengals drive.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:33:12 PM
Terrence West is getting his feet under him. He's the man now than ever in the running game.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:34:54 PM
Flacco's pass is low and short. Would have been intercepted if it was a good pass.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:39:26 PM
Flacco seemed to guide that last throw to Maclin. Incomplete and Ravens can't take advantage of good field possession from Carr INT.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:39:32 PM
Flacco's first pass down field was ugly. Did not step into the ball at all.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:39:32 PM
Za;Darius Smith, who has been very good early in this game, now down for Ravens.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:41:04 PM
Is this really happening? Second huge injury for Ravens. What a blow.
#ravens
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:41:11 PM
Z'Darius Smith down now. Ravens' preseason injury problems persist. Smith had a great preseason.
by
Ron Fritz
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:41:33 PM
That did not look good at all for Smith who immediately grabbed left leg.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:41:44 PM
Smith unable to put any weight on left leg as he's helped off the field.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:42:30 PM
Za'Darius Smith now being carted to the locker room.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:44:01 PM
Huge run by Bernard as Correa misses another tackle.
by
Jeff Zrebiec
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:46:20 PM
Henry made Correa look bad on that last run.
by
Mike Preston
via
twitter
9/10/2017 5:46:52 PM
