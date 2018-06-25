Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

I cannot say enough good things about this fantastic team that was in the field in Baltimore County for election night tonight. They did a fantastic job capturing the uncertainty among Democratic candidates and the celebration at Redmer's camp. And they worked fast! twitter.com/pwoodreporter/…
“I’m grateful for the journey and excited to be where we are in this race, I feel very encouraged by the numbers where they stand today. We’ll see where they end up when the final count is known,” he said.
“I think everyone thought it was going to be a really close race,” said County Executive Don Mohler. “And that’s a good thing for Baltimore County, to have people work so hard, care so much and have their supporters care so much.”
The @AlRedmerJr campaign tells me that @patmcdonoughmd has still not called to concede in the Republican primary for Baltimore County executive. With 90% of precincts reporting, Redmer is up 55.8%-44.2%. That's a significant margin of victory.