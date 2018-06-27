Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

Baltimore County politics watchers: Elections officials sent out 3,585 absentee ballots to Democrats and 1,279 absentee ballots to Republicans. We have unknown ## of provisionals. Both primaries are close so far; we may not get winners tonight.
Kenny Woolford, 42, doesn’t live in Baltimore county so he couldn’t vote for Vicki Almond, but he showed up to her election party anyway; She’s his mother-in-law.
“We’re extremely proud of her. She’s incredibly confident. It amazes me the strength she brings to it everyday,” the Sykesville resident said. “I think she’s a great mother-in-law.”
Woolford’s mother Bonnie Woolford, 69, first met Almond in 1986 when they both became members of Franklin Middle School’s PTA. Woolford remembers Almond’s willingness to get her hands dirty both figuratively and literally during a plant sale at the school.
“Whatever needed to be done she would do it,” the Sykesville resident said. “She’s always been community-minded.”
David Peterson considers himself a "tough customer" when it comes to politicians, and Baltimore County executive candidate Vicki Almond passed his test. Two weeks ago, he saw the campaign on the side of Liberty Road and stopped to ask Almond some questions.
“I asked her some hard questions. I wanted to know her positions. I made her some suggestions and she was receptive. She didn’t shy away,” the Woodstock resident said. “She gave me a sense of confidence that she had a plan.”
Peterson, who is in his 60s, began volunteering with the campaign and cast his ballot for Almond during early voting. He especially appreciated her plan for improving the Liberty Road corridor.
“I felt that she was genuine in what he was saying and she had a vision for Baltimore County that is long overdue,” he said.
by Baltimore Sun6/27/2018 1:45:52 AM
Joe Vallario, who has been in the House of Delegates for 43 years, could lose his seat tonight. He's running a distant third in a two-delegate district. Vallario, 81, has been chairman of the House Judiciary Committee for 25 years.