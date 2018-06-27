Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

David Peterson at Vicki Almond election party

David Peterson considers himself a "tough customer" when it comes to politicians, and Baltimore County executive candidate Vicki Almond passed his test. Two weeks ago, he saw the campaign on the side of Liberty Road and stopped to ask Almond some questions.“I asked her some hard questions. I wanted to know her positions. I made her some suggestions and she was receptive. She didn’t shy away,” the Woodstock resident said. “She gave me a sense of confidence that she had a plan.”Peterson, who is in his 60s, began volunteering with the campaign and cast his ballot for Almond during early voting. He especially appreciated her plan for improving the Liberty Road corridor.“I felt that she was genuine in what he was saying and she had a vision for Baltimore County that is long overdue,” he said.— Anna Muckerman, Baltimore Sun