Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

Noureen Badwi campaigning for Baltimore County executive candidate Vicki Almond at Har Sinai Congregation in Owings Mills



At 3 p.m., the chief election judge at Har Sinai Congregation in Owings Mills said about 350 people had voted.



Noureen Badwi isn’t old enough to vote, so she figured out another way to make her voice heard: volunteering with Democrat Vicki Almond’s campaign for Baltimore County executive.



The rising sophomore at Towson High School started volunteering a couple months ago and “absolutely fell in love with [Almond],” she said. “Just the way she talks to constituents, it’s like she really listens, and I found that really different from a lot of politicians I’ve spoken to.”



Almond’s background also resonated with Badwi.



“She started from the bottom up, and I think she understands what it’s like for students and people who don’t have a voice.”



Zach Caplan, a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland, echoed Badwi's sentiments.



“I think what really stands out is what Vicki’s done with the school resource officer program,” said Caplan, an intern with Almond’s campaign. “I really appreciate what Vicki has done in terms of trying to promote school safety.”



— Hallie Miller, Baltimore Sun