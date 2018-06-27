Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

Michael Moore, 48, voted with his nephew at Gardenville Elementary School in Waltherson about an hour before polls closed.
Moore, a Democrat, said he voted for Ben Jealous to receive the Democratic nomination for governor, but believes Republican Larry Hogan is unbeatable in the general election. He said he was frustrated by Hogan's decision to end plans for the Red Line transit project in Baltimore, but hasn't yet decided if he'll vote for the incumbent or the Democratic challenger in November.
Moore said he was voting for candidates he thought could reduce violence in the city. "The killing has to stop," he said.
He voted for Marilyn Mosby in the state's attorney's race and believes she has gotten a bad reputation from the public.
"She's done a real good job," Moore said. "I feel like the police department doesn't work with her" after she charged six officers following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody.
— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Baltimore Sun