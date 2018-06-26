Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls

Harford County voter Rob Hruz, of Bel Air, poses outside the polling place at Bel Air Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

Republican voter Rob Hruz, 56, of Bel Air, cast his ballot at Bel Air Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. He is a self-employed real estate appraiser for the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.



He said he supports David Ryden, deputy state’s attorney for Harford County and one of four Republican candidates in the race to be Harford’s next top prosecutor and succeed State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly. Cassilly plans to step down after more than 30 years in office.



“I like what Ryden has done for Joe Cassilly, and I think he needs a fair shake,” Hruz said.



He said he also supports Jan Christensen, one of three candidates challenging incumbent Republican Del. Susan McComas in the District 34B legislative race, and Susan Burdette, the Bel Air mayor and one of three Republican candidates running for the District C seat on the Harford County Council.



Hruz said he likes what both candidates stand for. He praised Burdette as “hard working for the community.”



Hruz said it was an easy process to vote at Bel Air Elementary, simply filling out his ballot.



“You’re just filling in the dot, that’s it,” he said. “It was very easy and smooth.”



There had been 180 ballots cast at the school as of noon Tuesday, with 84 Democratic and 96 Republican ballots, according to the posted vote totals.



“It’s steady, it’s slow,” Amy Wagner, a chief GOP judge, said. “I just don’t think local elections seem to draw the numbers like the presidential [race] or things like that.”



Shelby Getz, the Democratic chief judge, said his polling place had not been affected so far by the statewide issue that has forced as many as 80,000 voters to use provisional ballots because of an MVA computer glitch.



Only one person had requested a provisional ballot so far, and that was because they did not have transportation to their assigned polling place. The voter was allowed to vote at Bel Air Elementary using the provisional ballot, Wagner said.