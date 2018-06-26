Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls Live

Keeping Harford County rural a concern for residents There were no lines at the Jarettsville Library for hours after polls opened Tuesday.

Among the slow trickle of voters who passed through the Jarrettsville Library on Tuesday morning were local residents who turned out to support candidates who would keep Harford County rural.



The library was one of 61 polling places in Harford County, where a race for state delegates was at the top of voters’ minds.



Sue Becraft, a Republican from Street, was wearing an American flag pin when she came to the library to vote Tuesday morning. The 62-year-old said she was comfortable with the county’s local leadership, but more concerned about representation in Annapolis.



District 7 voters could cast ballots for up to three of the 13 Republicans running for seats in the House of Delegates. Becraft said she voted for Kathy Szeliga, Lauren Arikan and David Seman.



Kurt Frevel, a 34-year-old from Jarrettsville, was also interested in the state delegates’ race.



“Because there’s an open spot and there seems like there’s a lot of people going for that, I want to make sure that my vote represents the way that I want our community to be represented,” said Frevel, a Republican.



Frevel said he moved to Jarrettsville from Perry Hall eight years ago because it was less developed, and he wants to see officials in office that would preserve the area’s farmland. He declined to say who he voted for.



“It’s very important, especially for Jarresttsville, because our farms and our communities are at risk right now, and development is a big thing,” he said. “People who live in Jarrettsville — I would say the majority and everyone I talk to — they all want everything to stay rural.”



Other voters like Donna Horoschak, a Republican from Jarrettsville, echoed his sentiment.



“I’m big on keeping Harford County rural,” Horoschak, 54, said. “I grew up on a dairy farm, so I want to keep the farms here in Harford County. So I made sure my votes go to the people that are protecting the farmlands.”