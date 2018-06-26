Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls Live

Our reporters are providing live updates from the Maryland polls. Follow along here: bsun.md/2lxArYa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgoamizXUAAOK1O.jpg
Deborah Dailey of Glen Burnie brought her 4-year-old granddaughter, Aleiyah Jacobs, to the polls at Brooklyn Park MS. Dailey said she had a difficult time choosing a candidate in the Dem gubernatorial primary. “I did manage to pick,” she said, but prefers to keep vote secret. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgobFqjX4AEr3dC.jpg
Brooklyn Park Middle School has two precincts. As of noon, 174 voters voted between the two precincts. A total of just eight provisional ballots. “It’s been pretty slow,” said chief judge Kimberly Stewart. (This replaces earlier incorrect tweet that I deleted) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgoagvGWAAENBv1.jpg
There’s a bubble blowing fire truck supporting Vicki Almond for County Executive here at Hillcrest Elementary in Baltimore County https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgoVeW9X0AEl6Bw.jpg
Friendship School at 1100 Whitmore Ave. has been closed as a polling place, and voters are being redirected to an elementary school around the corner https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgoELTgXkAAUTuR.jpg
I’m now at Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue, another one of Baltimore County’s polling places. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgoBv7JX4AAWW0l.jpg
Voters at the Baltimore IT Academy in North Baltimore were initially unable to cast their ballots Tuesday morning because machines hadn’t been set up, said Armstead Jones, the city's board of elections director.
The polls at the academy opened just before 9 a.m.
Machines at the school were not set up, and Jones said voters might be delayed.
“We have someone on their way out there. We’re trying to locate them,” Jones said around 7:30 a.m.
Voters might want to come later to vote, he said, but he did not have a timetable for when the machines would be working.
He said three precincts vote at that location, but he wasn’t sure if all three are affected.
Additional information was not immediately available.
— Jessica Anderson, Baltimore Sun
The computer glitch affected some voters across the state who tried to change their registration address or party affiliation through the MVA since April 2017.
When those voters show up at the polls Tuesday, the correct information will not be in the poll books and they will have to vote on a provisional ballot. Those ballots will be counted later, on July 5. >>READ MORE.
