Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls Live

Today is Primary Election Day. Marylanders will vote in elections for governor, comptroller, attorney general, U.S. Senator, all eight seats in the House of Representatives and all 188 seats in the General Assembly. Local elections for county executives, council members or commissioners, state’s attorneys and other offices will also be held throughout the state. Follow along with Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters for live coverage.

Before you head out to the polls, here's what you need to know: