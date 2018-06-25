Primary Election Day 2018: Live coverage from Maryland polls Live

As many as 80,000 voters will have to cast provisional ballots in Tuesday’s primary election because of a computer glitch — four times as many as state officials initially announced
.
The computer glitch affected some voters across the state who tried to change their registration address or party affiliation through the MVA since April 2017.
When those voters show up at the polls Tuesday, the correct information will not be in the poll books and they will have to vote on a provisional ballot. Those ballots will be counted later, on July 5. >>READ MORE.
