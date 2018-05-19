Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico

Several rounds of mud wrestling broke out in the infield, adding a sloppier-than-usual new spectacle this year.



The throngs making their way toward the stage or to refill their beers waded through mud that ranged from the texture of wet cement to massive murky puddles.



Christopher O’Brien wore a white Budweiser vest, khaki shorts and boots — all caked in a thick layer of mud he’d picked up in one of the bouts.

The Skyesville 24-year-old explained his decision in a matter-of-fact tone, as though no one in their right mind would question it.



“We did a little mud wrestling, dude,” he said. “There’s a lot of mud out here; we did a little wrestling.”



O’Brien claimed victory, but it was difficult to tell whether he had truly won: Mud covered his beard, his hands, his hair.



“I might try to buy a shirt,” he said. “I don’t know. I might just wear the mud.”

He was far from the only one who left Pimlico covered in it. Many others did so unintentionally.



Not Ryan Bradshaw. The Columbia resident — responding to cheers from the surrounding crowd — dived shirtless into the slop.