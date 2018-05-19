Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico

.@BaltSunSports and the rest of them hard at work. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk8o83UwAEfKcd.jpg
I belong to the puddle now. The puddle is my home https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk-SbsW0AAZKm2.jpg
Blake from Workaholics made it out! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk_J1IU0AExZ7b.jpg
She said yes, in the winner's circle! Kevin Foreman of Pikesville and Olivia Ryan of Annapolis are newly betrothed. "The track has always been a special place," Foreman said. "What better place than in the winner's circle in front of all these people?" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk_7SgXcAUO65u.jpg
Brooke S. said she waited 30 mins to get in and has friends still in line that have been waiting an hour and a half. Friend with her said getting in didn’t take nearly as long last year. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk_9j_WAAAC02M.jpg
Here’s a separate line letting people into the same entrance. Both going at a slow pace. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlAwc6WkAIoEnP.jpg
She said "yes!" A #Preakness proposal, in the winner's circle: bsun.md/2Gy6hw7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlCMzZWAAEySwh.jpg
Meet Bethann Dixon, trumpeter of the call to post and a music teacher at Fort Meade Middle School. She'll play at the Belmont, too, so she's hoping for a Justified win. "Otherwise the Belmont is just another million dollar race." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlIiyJV0AA_sQk.jpg
Never a huge advocate of vodka-sponsored VIP areas but the mud difference between these folks and non-VIP is making its case https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlIf7iWsAUTfnS.jpg
From a few hours ago: Dixie Shahan and Tess Butler drove 4.5 hours from West Va. for their first Preakness. “We didn’t even think about rain boots.” I wonder how they’re doing now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlJahMX4AEljUx.jpg
I found better lighting https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlKfkxXkAA2jvh.jpg
Bill Belichick is at #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdlX5Q6VMAA2TNy.jpg
The male rompers that were so elusive last year! One guy says "send this to my ex-husband, he doesn't know I'm here" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddlb6OwWAAAT892.jpg
That's a muddy track. #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdldCGTVAAAXdMp.jpg
Look for a new view during this evening's #Preakness telecast, courtesy of the “Bat Cam." About the camera: bsun.md/2IwZw3F How to watch: bsun.md/2wVgt23 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdldLMUX0AEhRsG.jpg