Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico

Preakness first-timer Elizabeth Okeke (left) bought Infield tickets for Meghan Willmore’s 26th birthday. The Columbia residents are here to see ODESZA and Post Malone. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkmzCDW4AICtwT.jpg
At a rainy Pimlico, this year, #Preakness hats are about form and function. baltimoresun.com/sports/horse-r… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkpkvAVQAEo-Q6.jpg
Approximately 125 people lined up along the fence to watch an early race. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkqtWlXkAsXYJ3.jpg
Square Shooter, winner of the fourth race of the day, makes his way off the muddy Pimlico track. #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkrPsBW0AEAwUC.jpg
Is this your first Preakness? "Hell no. We came prepared." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkrSPrWAAAKQpm.jpg
Area by the Mug Club is extra mud soup — worst I’ve seen in Infield — but has highest concentration of people, most likely waiting for live music to start. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddkup89XcAEkY-g.jpg
With that said, standing near stage does not offer good views of racing. This sliver between concessions and beer-sponsored cornhole area is clearest vantage point (a generous description) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddkw5bnX0AU4UjU.jpg
About a third of the way through the day's racing, the Pimlico track seems to be holding up. Rain is expected to diminish closer to the #Preakness Stakes' approximate 6:45 post time. bsun.md/2IV8RBI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkrPsBW0AEAwUC.jpg
There’s a shared sense of accomplishment when people make it through the shin-deep mud puddles to the stage. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkyKGxWkAIrW6b.jpg
"I gave the people what they wanted." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk0YcUX4AAu9X6.jpg
These ladies from Hampton and Williamsburg, Va., brought their spread inside and they're watching races on monitors, for now. "We make the most of it," said Andrea Cerone. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk16KLW0AA8CPT.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk16KNXUAMMqSh.jpg
Check out Baltimore resident Gene Bell. He always wears something crazy to #Preakness and gets asked for pictures. "People just know me for the way I dress." This year, he got his jacket at Security Square Mall, and made his horse-topped cane himself. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk6GY5WkAAWPrs.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk6GY3XUAEZglt.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk6GY7XcAAlCsN.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk6GY5W4AICXtK.jpg
Some horses thrive in the mud. As for the spectators? bsun.md/2k7XyYN #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddk8UiEWsAA1AwH.jpg