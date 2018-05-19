Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico

Andrea Cerone and friends from around Hampton and Williamsburg, Va., brought their picnic inside this year. They come with a group that has grown in size to 50 people.



As the fifth race of the day finished, they watched on monitors inside the grandstand, even though the finish line was a stone's throw behind them, on the other side of glass.



"We decided to bring it inside," Cerone said. "We make the most of it."

That included adjusting to new rules on what can and can't be brought into Pimlico. They could still bring ham, roast beef, cheese and veggies, but we disappointed to have to pay $5 for a Coke, and to sit on blankets on the floor instead of folding chairs.



"We used to be able to bring beverages with our food, which was more fun," said Amy Fuentes.

