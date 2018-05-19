Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico Live

Preakness first-timer Elizabeth Okeke (left) bought Infield tickets for Meghan Willmore’s 26th birthday. The Columbia residents are here to see ODESZA and Post Malone. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkmzCDW4AICtwT.jpg
Still early, but the Grandstand’s filling out a little. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkiZd0X4AM8m0E.jpg
you know what it is https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddkh62yXcAEGqdb.jpg
Preakness Day bikini contest not scheduled this year bsun.md/2LffIEv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ddkgg8EVwAEwf_T.jpg
Hill Shadow wins first race of Preakness Day on a sloppy Pimlico track bsun.md/2LfcReL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkWm0fVMAE6oDG.jpg
Mixed in with Preakness merch: Post Malone tops: The black hoodie here costs ... $100 . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkWxWbWsAEgMhf.jpg
"This is what Meghan Markle is missing out on." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkWJBTV0AMR6hS.jpg
Here we go. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkVhs9XkAA4eFq.jpg
It's those Pimlico aesthetics you all love https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkTkcEW0AA9MBe.jpg
Obligatory first stop of the day https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkPUGpV0AAJVKB.jpg
Kicking off a beautiful Preakness day! Follow on twitter/insta @baltimoresun and snap @baltsunsnaps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkNxpSX4AEDRi_.jpg
75 years ago, Count Fleet was a true sports hero — and Triple Crown winner bsun.md/2LezD6u https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkKBaQVMAQliP-.jpg
All-day @baltimoresun #Preakness coverage coming your way! 🏇🏇🏇 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkLkJ0W4AIy-hc.jpg
2 of your local @baltimoresun photogs photoggin—@lightforall and Algerina Perna #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdkFbsOWAAAZdhg.jpg