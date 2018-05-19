Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico Live

Harford County friends Tony Rowe, 30, and Nick Kline and Anthony Dimaio, both 29, have been coming to Preakness for years -- and they're unsure about the new Infield setup. "I feel like they're trying to tame things down a bit," Dimaio said. They also said getting in this morning was unorganized; their tickets said 8 a.m., but employees told them they couldn't enter until 9:30. -- Quinn Kelley