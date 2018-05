Preakness 2018: Live coverage from Pimlico Live

Mike Brown brought his daughter, Rachel, his son, Jaymes, and Jaymes’ fiancée, Sharla Hornke, to his 40th consecutive Preakness.The Laurel 65-year-old is a horse racing fanatic, he said. “Slash addict,” Jaymes Brown said, with a smile.The group stopped by a merchandise stand in the Grandstand to pick up red Preakness koozies for their cans of Stella Artois.Eyeing the rain in the morning, they said they planned to stay inside for the day.Asked about “the big Laurel question,” they immediately launched into a discussion of whether they heard “Laurel” or “Yanni” in the recent viral quiz. (Consensus, perhaps unsurprisingly: Laurel.)Whether the Preakness should move there in future years is a little less clear-cut.Mike Brown, who had to go to Laurel Park to place bets on Preakness one year when the Pimlico machines went down, was all for it.“I have seen amazing changes at Laurel Park, particularly in the last couple years,” he said. “The facilities are better.”Rachel Brown, 24, in her first time at Pimlico, didn’t seem to mind to old-timey feel of the Northwest Baltimore racetrack.“It’s more authentic, right?” she said. “I have no context.”