The art of stooping: Found money in discarded tickets at the track dlvr.it/PBtkxH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATX7nkUwAEWRna.jpg
It's last call for Black-Eyed Susans https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATYnPhXkAA5i8u.jpg
Another birthday: Decardra Jackson (R) of Richmond, VA. She thought she was betting on race 13 earlier, accidentally bet on 9--and won $72 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATY_MrWsAEMx-T.jpg
Eye to eye with the Derby champ. #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATarV7XoAA0rqY.jpg
The Infield. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATaPkyXoAQp-qF.jpg
Hard to see, but there's Classic Empire, #5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATbIG9WsAAOoKZ.jpg
The view from on top of Old Hilltop. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATc_uRWAAA4pG9.jpg
The favorite: @DreamingColt makes his way in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATdVk9UQAAHn6g.jpg
"Maryland, My Maryland" plays as the horses walk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATd51-XYAAcN0T.jpg
Md. Senate President Mike Miller at the finish line https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATenyiWsAEZLZL.jpg
Maryland women's lacrosse erases early deficit in 13-12 win over Stony Brook to advance to final four dlvr.it/PBv6df https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATfQEeVwAABe8z.jpg
Kevin Spacey is at the #Preakness finish line. Asked him if he had a favorite in the race. "No, no." Waved me off. Oh well. Worth a try. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATgLaiXkAEWB5R.jpg
Spacey spotting! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATiMMLWsAAHCv-.jpg
Cloud Computing wins the 142nd #Preakness Stakes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATh_I9V0AEDb-F.jpg
Gov. @LarryHogan and Bob Costas at the Winner's Circle. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATjeEgXgAIbTsf.jpg
Cloud Computing wins the 2017 #PreaknessStakes . Live updates from Pimlico: bsun.md/2r3yHei https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAThX9EWsAUdOxS.jpg
#Preakness winner Cloud Computing has Baltimore ties. baltimoresun.com/sports/horse-r… via @jonas_shaffer https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATi06bXoAAhV3a.jpg
SPOTTED: Bill Belichick not wearing a hoodie, smiling (that's a Belichick smile) in winner's circle at Pimlico https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASw813XcAEjkkk.jpg
Time to get that paper https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATkMsFXoAAyP-2.jpg
The winner. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATkIx4XgAAl1bi.jpg
Cloud Computing pulls off upset in 142nd #Preakness . bsun.md/2r4eIvX via @ChildsWalker https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATlw1rUMAEbllh.jpg
Glam looks from around the Stronach Tent at #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASgwt7XgAEqNzF.jpg
Reliving the glory (or disappointment) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATmZbPW0AIQ2rd.jpg
What did Ron Trzyna, 63, of Pennsylvania think of the race? "It would have been better if 5 [Classic Empire] came in first!" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATnj6DXcAA_r5Q.jpg
.@orioles J.J. knows what's good 👌🏻 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATuFKDXUAAkVVM.jpg
Cloud Computing pulls off upset in 142nd Preakness dlvr.it/PBvrP7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATuI84VwAAyESx.jpg
Another Preakness on the books 👋 now back to irregular tweeting! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATwoD4WAAI1iWM.jpg
Another #Preakness in the books! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATy5G-XUAA9gmn.jpg
Instant analysis of Cloud Computing's upset in 142nd Preakness dlvr.it/PBwBrG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAT1dluUIAAL7im.jpg
Preakness notes: Classic duel overshadowed by Cloud Computing dlvr.it/PBwX7L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAT9BxJUwAAS1f7.jpg
Despite doubts about race's future at Pimlico, record crowd turns out for Preakness dlvr.it/PBwXMb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAT9CUAUwAAzBK_.jpg
Cloud Computing pulled the upset over Always Dreaming and Classic Empire to win the 142nd Preakness Stakes. (Baltimore Sun 📷s by @ekpharris and @jphotoj )