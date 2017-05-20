Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

Country music set = Infield is crowded, inebriated, yet pretty mellow https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATTLALW0AA5Dx-.jpg
Follow @baltimoresun live coverage from Pimlico: baltimoresun.com/sports/horse-r… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARug8FXoAACT8-.jpg
.@SamHuntMusic sings the end of "Body Like a Back Road" with fans in the #Preakness Infield. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATSQpcXUAAGD5S.jpg
Finally, the "Running of the Urinals" came back to Preakness. This year's version did not feature infield-goers pelting the runners with beer. (Baltimore Sun 📷 by @cmcampbell6 )
Debra Quinn, Roxanne Wiley and Bob Wiley are hoping Sam Hunt plays "Body Like a Back Road" for his last song. Tix were a Mother's Day gift. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATMo5AXgAQ9gGp.jpg
Kevin Spacey, Justin Tucker, Bill Belichick and Kevin Plank are at #Preakness2017 . Check out more celebrity photos: bsun.md/2r3SBWr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATKmGKXgAE5ugA.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATKmGgXkAARljS.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATKmFUXcAE9_zV.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATKmF7XUAAaCIb.jpg
Sun photographer Karl Ferron wins for best footwear accessory: the tape holding his boot together. Suction from the mud was pulling it apart https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATHxSGXUAAlHoS.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATHxSDXUAAMSCv.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATHxSDWAAMrdns.jpg
At long last, Sam Hunt is on https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATFBnlXsAE-pp1.jpg
It's Laura Spisak's 31st birthday (far left). They planned the outfits months ago and made the hats themselves. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATBf7HXsAUvI4V.jpg
Main stage crowd becoming shoulder-to-shoulder up close. Sam Hunt should take the stage any minute. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DATAnZKVwAA0Gyj.jpg
RIP so many crab chips https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAS_jrSWsAICKG5.jpg
It's similar to the hat Bill wore to Preakness in 1993. At that time, WBAL interviewed him about the headwear.
Bill and Jane Runciman, 59, were recently married. At that pre-cellphone Preakness, Jane ran up to the clubhouse pay phone to ask her mom to get a VHS recording of the interview about Bill's hat.
— Quinn Kelley
142nd Preakness Stakes field dlvr.it/PBs9Vc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAS6iQlVwAAPrIM.jpg
Return of the Running of the Urinals: the #Preakness port-a-potty races have been revived (albeit w/o beer throwing) bsun.md/2rDOpsT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAS3GHkVwAAVJ4a.jpg
To jockey Bobby Collins, right, 29, Preakness is the pinnacle of the horse racing community.
"I think it's the most important race of the trifecta, because it may or may not be the last one that matters," he said.
All eyes are always on the Derby, he said, and then turn to Preakness to see if the same horse wins. If it doesn't, it draws attention from the Belmont Stakes.
Though it's important, it's not a fun race for Collins.
"It's super stressful. It's a lot of pressure," he said. I've been training all year."
He and Luke Anderson, 32, rode Middle Man and Jump Slow, respectively, in the day's first race. Collins got 4th; Anderson came in last.
Collins feels the pressure because of all the eyes — and money — on the races.
"I feel like I owe it to them," he said.
— Quinn Kelley
.@MayorPugh50 makes a fashionably late entrance, with hat styled by Christine Moore @camhatsNYC . @PreaknessStakes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAS0m6pUAAAfVkE.jpg
RT if you're personally offended that Good Charlotte is not on the main stage https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASmK50W0AELZe2.jpg
SPOTTED: Bill Belichick not wearing a hoodie, smiling (that's a Belichick smile) in winner's circle at Pimlico https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASw813XcAEjkkk.jpg