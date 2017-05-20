Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

Amidst the debate about whether the Preakness will move to Laurel, Garcio Johnson, 21, of Park Heights, is indifferent.

"I don't think it be making much of a difference," he said.

Standing outside the gates to Pimlico with his friend Edward Myers, 40, he said he came by just to people-watch.

"I just need some company," said Myers, as the stream of hatted Preakness guests waddled by.

"I saw some people slumped over because they were too drunk, but other than that it's pretty much it," Johnson said.

Though Johnson grew up nearby, he's never attended the Preakness. "I never had enough money to go," he said.

-- Christina Tkacik