Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

did a quick interview with these jockeys, soon on the live blog along with lots of other great Sun #content baltimoresun.com/sports/horse-r… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASy_MOXoAAeNhG.jpg
Denver Broncos player Demaryius Thomas attends 1st Preakness, but had his outfit planned in advanced, he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASyN-9XgAULi63.jpg
.@DJFrankWalker and his sister Nicole Walker in the @StronachGroup tent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASxZaIVoAA81YF.jpg
Also, check out theee "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" socks @LOCASHmusic https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASxDveUMAA3bt-.jpg
.@LOCASHmusic said they were "Preakness virgins" but had to attend because their MD natives. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASw6OVUMAAo-nN.jpg
These two WVU grads on the left are named Brandon, John, Burt or Charlie. "I don't want this coming up when I run for president." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAStveAW0AEqNIh.jpg
Good Charlotte dedicates one of their best songs, "The Motivation Proclamation," to Maryland's constant support over years. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASskM1UMAANH-_.jpg
.@VictoriasSecret model Josephine Skriver @PreaknessStakes in Stronach Group tent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASrW0xUMAAlz6L.jpg
Chris Janssen, 39, from South Dakota at Good Charlotte. Said he's with 7 other guys dressed same. They base trips around Triple Crown races. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASqzCwVoAARBA0.jpg
Mood
(not mine) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASpBP9UIAA5dn1.jpg
RT if you're personally offended that Good Charlotte is not on the main stage https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASmK50W0AELZe2.jpg
Former Terps and current NFLers Vernon Davis and Torrey Smith at #Preakness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASifXAWAAEJhWO.jpg
Inside the belly of the beast/
Can you please pray for me https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAShgWUUwAEebxQ.jpg
Redskjns player Vernon David and former Ravens player, now Eagles Torrey Smith pose for a pic in the Under Armour tent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAShAA4UwAAW-84.jpg
.@CommishKDavis (throwing down the fashion gauntlet w that hat) - MD should "do everything it needs to do to hold onto tradition" at Pimlico https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASgTgYVoAAK1M8.jpg
Olympic indoor volleyball player and newest @UnderArmour signee Kelsey Robinson went for boho chic at @PreaknessStakes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAScGKRWsAAjYwX.jpg
"I've been wearing a male rompers for years," said Ross Jones of the U.S. Air Force, pictured here with "Hafa," who preferred to go by his call sign. Both men will be helping out with a B-2 bomber demonstration set to take place later today. "I thought about cutting shorts just to make it more legit," said Jones.
— Christina Tkacik
I've been coming a few years now and have never noticed these murals above the teller windows. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASbY0sUIAAyAz_.jpg
Former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake sports a Marjae hat with long feathers, spotted in the Under Armour tent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASZpUZVoAApl3n.jpg