Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

It's hard for Maureen Kinnear, 57, of Riva, Md. to pinpoint why Preakness is so fun -- it just is.

She bets every year, and today she's hoping Conquest Mo Money pulls out a win.

Kinnear and her daughter Emily Kinnear-Heikens, 27, have come to Preakness for the past 5 years. They had Turfside Terrace tickets, but came to the Infield to see Good Charlotte.

"I kind of grew up on them in middle school," Kinnear-Heikens said.

-- Quinn Kelley