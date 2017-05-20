Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

'Don't kill tradition'

Cheryl Yuille, 55, of West Palm Beach, Fla., comes to the Preakness with her family and friends every year — and she has the pins on her hat to show for it.

Marc "Shaky" Rosenberg, a vendor hawking Black-Eyed Susans, spotted Yuille watching the early races in the grandstands and let out a shout before pulling her into a bear hug.

Rosenberg, something of a Pimlico celebrity for his high-intensity, high-volume vending approach, turned heads as he carried a tray full of brimming drinks through the aisle, hawking: "Suzies! Suzies!"

"We welcome people from all over the country, from all over the world," Rosenberg said. "Give them that Baltimore experience, get their hands clapping, their toes tapping and put a smile on their face from ear to ear."

Race officials are considering a move to a track in Laurel. Rosenberg would go with the Preakness if the race moves, but he hopes such a move would be temporary until Pimlico gets the renovations it needs.

If it moves, "hopefully it finds its way back to Baltimore," he said.

Race officials have said the race track needs hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Forrest English and Agnes Galloway, of Pikesville, who have come to the race with Yuille for 15 years, agree.

"They need to do some refurbishment," said English, 76. "It's horrible."

Galloway, 73, described the facility as "antiquated and old."

"It needs to be torn down and rebuilt," she said.

Willie Allen, 32, traveled to Pimlico from Trinity, Ala., for his first Preakness this year. He's been to the Kentucky Derby several times and hopes to eventually make it to the Belmont Stakes in New York.

Pimlico compares favorably to Churchill Downs, Allen said.

"I like it," he said. "It's more of a people's track. ... Getting here early, you can see everything, and it's not a mad rush to get in."

Pimlico's history was among the biggest draws for Allen, who said he hopes the Preakness continues to be held in Baltimore.

"Don't kill tradition," Allen said. "Tradition is what it's built in; don't change it. You don't want to see it turn into a corporate event."

— Colin Campbell