Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

Cheryl Yuille, 55, of West Palm Beach, Fla., comes to Preakness every year — and has the pins on her hat to show for it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASAFKLVwAAS2kH.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DASAFKJUMAA3sdZ.jpg
Bonnie Aiello and her son Alex, of Severn Park, start the day with a little Jenga. @PreaknessStakes . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR_sAjV0AAdIpl.jpg
They said they think moving the race to Laurel would mean fewer Baltimoreans would get to go.
"Preakness is supposed to be the people's race," said Zoe Demko, 21, of Detroit. "It's not the Derby."
—Quinn Kelley
"She always buys the hat first" and then Cheryl and Darrell Tarte coordinate outfits. It's the Mount Airy residents' fifth Preakness. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR_GdiXcAMb30J.jpg
Sean Young, 21, made this Miller Lite cowboy hat himself. Said it wasn't too hard. He's a Hopkins biomedical engineering student, after all https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR98_NXcAA0SdU.jpg
Keri Newman and Nicole Goodrich of Rhode Island spent a few minutes going back and forth on their age; are they 42 or 43? Settled on 42. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR82ztW0A8a4X_.jpg
First hat of the day: Debbie Thornbury, of Columbia, attends her first Preakness.
Fashion inspo: "I just wanted to look chic." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR8WivU0AI7sx6.jpg
Infield is pretty sparse right now. Haven't seen many crazy hats or outfits yet https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR4eVFXsAAZ3wt.jpg
These Connecticut friends want to keep the Preakness in Baltimore. "It's not too classy, it's not unclassy, it's right in the middle." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR30utXoAAcB6R.jpg
Never too early: 10 or so posted by the main stage, a little less than two hours before first act plays it (Zedd at 1). https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR3Z9jVYAEIGxK.jpg
These friends came from Boston. No connection to Maryland/Baltimore other than two of them coming to Preakness last year. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR1IgNXgAIJw8E.jpg
Jim Triantas and Dave Eisenhardt have been coming to Preakness since college. If it moves to Laurel, they'd go, "but it won't be the same." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAR0as8UwAE6HS8.jpg
It's happening https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARzk5uXgAEdGaF.jpg
L-R: Megan Mazzone, Ellie Burns, Laura Fine, all of Towson, here to see Sam Hunt most. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARyNOAVYAIh2fJ.jpg
#Preakness Day 2017 (vs. 2016). Your @baltimoresun correspondents, back at it. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARl-v7UwAAtqJV.jpg
Annual Preakness panorama 🐴 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARt5XbXgAQpv0q.jpg
We're baaaaaack! Follow @PreaknessStakes coverage here, at @baltimoresun and on snap at baltsunsnaps https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARqmIfXgAEhiEB.jpg
High Valley stops playing until "five cowboys ask five cowgirls to two-step." Obliged https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARre0KVoAEMdTP.jpg
About that time... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DARoDheUMAA6HH2.jpg
