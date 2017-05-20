Preakness 2017: Live coverage from Pimlico

'The people's race'

From left to right: Annaka Stoeckel, 21, of Chicago; Emily Herman, 22, of New Jersey; Rachel Huselid, 21, of New Jersey; and Zoe Demko, 21, of Detroit.



These Johns Hopkins University undergrads took the light rail and a shuttle to Pimlico. Going to Preakness is a Baltimore tradition, they said, one in which many of their fellow students partake.

They said they think moving the race to Laurel would mean fewer Baltimoreans would get to go.

"Preakness is supposed to be the people's race," said Zoe Demko, 21, of Detroit. "It's not the Derby."

—Quinn Kelley