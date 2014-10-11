Orioles vs. Yankees doubleheader, Aug. 25
Orioles vs. Yankees doubleheader, Aug. 25
Live
Share
Options
Live Updating
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Cedric Mullins caught what would have been Giancarlo Stanton's 300th career home run with a leaping catch at the wall. The Orioles trail 8-2.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/25/2018 7:08:02 PM
The Entertainer takes away a home run from Stanton to end the top of the 6th.
#Orioles
trail 8-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 7:07:41 PM
Meisinger enters to face Gardner, and Gardner takes a high hack, two-run homer to right.
#Orioles
trail 7-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 6:26:43 PM
Meisinger warming in
#Orioles
bullpen.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 6:06:54 PM
Yacabonis has allowed four runs in the third. Happened fast. Andujar with a three run homer.
#Orioles
trail 5-2.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 6:05:50 PM
Miguel Andújar's three-run home run put the Orioles down 5-2.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/25/2018 6:04:26 PM
The Yankees have tied this game at 2 thanks to a Shane Robinson single, a Brett Garnder walk, and an Aaron Hicks single.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/25/2018 6:03:22 PM
Renato Núñez singled to score Chris Davis (BB) and Tim Beckham (2B) to put the Orioles up 2-1 in the second.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:43:40 PM
Orioles jump on top in the second inning on a two-run single by Renato "Tato" Nunez. O's lead, 2-1.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:42:41 PM
Former
#Orioles
showing off their own players weekend jerseys on the video board between innings: Ben McDonald (Big Ben), Mike Bordick (Bordy), Rick Dempsey (Demper) and Brooks Robinson (Brooks).
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:33:21 PM
Brooks Robinson in the house and gets big ovation when he shows off his "Players Weekend" jersey on the big videoboard. Of course, it had "Brooks" on the back.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:32:59 PM
After Brett Gardner struck out on three pitches, Jimmy Yacabonis walked Giancarlo Stanton. He went to third on an Aaron Hicks double and scored on a Miguel Andújar groundout. The Orioles trail 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:15:09 PM
Jimmy Yacabonis falls behind 1-0 four batters into the game after one-out walk to Stanton, a Hicks double off the LCF wall and Andujar's RBI ground out.
#Orioles
#Yankees
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/25/2018 5:14:49 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform