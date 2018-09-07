Orioles vs. Yankees, July 9

With trade talk continuing, Manny Machado seems to already be saying his goodbyes dlvr.it/Qb0hHL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhsK_29UYAAaCTK.jpg
Orioles notes: Slumping at the plate, Valencia working through 'frustrating' adjustment to right field dlvr.it/Qb0pjs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhsSURxU0AAUvro.jpg
Home run, Mark Trumbo. His 12th of the year cuts the Orioles deficit to 3-2. He now has the second-most on the team despite missing the first month of the season. Here's this one, via @statcast https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhsVKczW4AAyBoz.jpg
The Game 2 Orioles lineup against Luis Cessa https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhsyvOZVMAATiYB.jpg
Danny Valencia's three-run homer gives Orioles 5-4 win vs. Yankees, ending six-game slide dlvr.it/Qb1PL6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dhs4T79UcAAYv6G.jpg
Three months after disastrous debut, Orioles' Jimmy Yacabonis gets a do-over vs. Yankees dlvr.it/Qb1pTP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhtWEleVQAEq597.jpg
Yankees strike back, salvage doubleheader split with 10-2 rout of Orioles dlvr.it/Qb25tW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhtsfyrU8AIVXxS.jpg
Yankees have inquired about trading for Manny Machado, but offer has not yet been made dlvr.it/Qb2Brc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dhtz1XaU8AAB7Nz.jpg
Orioles' Jace Peterson leaves second game of doubleheader with knee injury, 'day-to-day' dlvr.it/Qb2BjM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dhtz02JUcAA7Xo7.jpg
Yes, the #Yankees have inquired about acquiring #Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, but they’ve also asked about Zach Britton, Brad Brach and even Kevin Gausman. Discussions have not progressed to the point where an offer is on the table.
Story: bsun.md/2KMKpUA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dht0baBUEAAyR4G.jpg