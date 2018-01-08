Orioles vs. Yankees, July 31

New #Orioles infielder Breyvic Valera. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjdpYQqX4AMt66O.jpg
Evaluating the prospects the Orioles acquired from the Braves in trade for Gausman, O'Day dlvr.it/QdPjLr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeA_x5U0AE2Scs.jpg
Cool day so far. DL Hall is pitching for Delmarva today. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeCGQ8XcAE_Weg.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles took decisive, bold step in rebuild by dealing Gausman, Schoop at trade deadline dlvr.it/QdPqBJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeIjBWV4AAjtjx.jpg
Orioles decide to trade Jonathan Schoop rather than try to make him part of team's future dlvr.it/QdPqFR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeIjSZUUAARjP0.jpg
Kevin Gausman on bittersweet departure from Orioles: 'I don’t feel like I pitched to my abilities' dlvr.it/QdQ1G1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeXqD3UYAAwVpy.jpg
Evaluating the players the Orioles acquired from Brewers for Jonathan Schoop dlvr.it/QdQ1Hw https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjeXqWTU4AAn6Lq.jpg
NEW YORK --
The rebuild is real: #Orioles take wrecking ball to roster, deal controllable fixtures Schoop, Gausman, O'Day
bsun.md/2O0oS8p
O's opt to deal Schoop instead of build around him
bsun.md/2mZ5P2v
Gausman's departure bittersweet
bsun.md/2Kfq7Oy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjevqTHUUAExFpL.jpg
Once trade deadline dust settles, Orioles winning streak ends with 6-3 loss to Yankees dlvr.it/QdQN7Q https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dje1aLBUwAAM3ND.jpg
Orioles' Adam Jones on nixing trade to Phillies: 'I earned this and it’s my decision' dlvr.it/QdQXmR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjfEDSxV4AIYfGu.jpg