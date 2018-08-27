Orioles vs. Yankees, Aug. 25

Orioles notes: Hip soreness forces Cedric Mullins out of lineup for 'Sunday Night Baseball' dlvr.it/Qh99bT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlkISd4UcAANOif.jpg
Luke Voit hit a two-out, two-run home run off the top of the grounds crew shed in RF to put the Orioles down 2-0. It was on a middle-middle, 93 mph fastball. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DlkQ9_9XcAAaMbc.jpg
Orioles lose eighth straight, are swept by Yankees, 5-3, on 'Sunday Night Baseball' dlvr.it/Qh9mhy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dlk7yeHVsAAZCn3.jpg