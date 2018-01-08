Orioles vs. Yankees, Aug. 1 Live

Orioles vs. Yankees, Aug. 1
The Orioles face the New York Yankees in the finale of a two-game series at Yankee Stadium.
#Yankees
have loaded the bases against Alex Cobb with two outs in the bottom of the second.
#Orioles
lead 5-1.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/1/2018 5:53:39 PM
Raining now at Yankee Stadium.
#Orioles
up 5-1.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/1/2018 5:52:44 PM
RBI single for Beckham and there's some early-afternoon boo birds in the Bronx.
#Orioles
lead
#Yankees
4-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/1/2018 5:38:10 PM
Nunez with a two-run double after Mancini's RBI single.
#Orioles
up 3-0 in the second on
#Yankees
and Sonny Gray.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/1/2018 5:36:23 PM
Jonathan Villar will report to
#Orioles
Thursday in Texas.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/1/2018 3:45:57 PM
