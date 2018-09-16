Orioles vs. White Sox, Sept. 15 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter9/16/2018 3:55:18 AM
Cashner out for Monday. #Orioles will need starter for that day.
9/16/2018 2:47:54 AM
#Orioles strand two in the ninth, lose to #WhiteSox 1-0. This is their 14th shutout loss of the season. They're at 42-106, one loss shy of the club-record 107 losses set in 1988. Ramirez allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings. O's had just five hits.
9/16/2018 2:01:31 AM
Mychal Givens allows a solo homer to Avisail Garcia in the top of the ninth. Big run. #Orioles trail 2-0.
9/16/2018 1:49:22 AM
This is the first time that Caleb Joseph has thrown out three runners attempting to steal in a game. He's thrown out two eight times. #Orioles
9/16/2018 1:41:52 AM
Caleb Joseph has thrown out three baserunners tonight. #Orioles enter bottom of 8th down 1-0.
9/16/2018 1:29:16 AM
9/16/2018 12:59:07 AM
Sanchez with a chalk-lifter just inside the left field line for an RBI double. #WhiteSox take a 1-0 lead and that's it for Ramirez. 5 2/3 innings, 1 run, leaves one baserunner on. Wright entering for the #Orioles .
9/16/2018 12:40:19 AM
Anderson led off the sixth with an infield single off Ramirez, but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Moncada then hit a one-out double. Woulda scored Anderson, but no. #Orioles and #WhiteSox scoreless.
9/16/2018 12:38:34 AM
#Orioles ' Yefry Ramirez seems to have a little extra on his fastball tonight. Through five innings, seven strikeouts, six on the fastball, five of those swinging. Four seamer averaging 93.3 mph tonight, 92.4 entering the night. And yes, the #WhiteSox strike out a lot.
9/16/2018 12:20:13 AM
Yefry Ramirez has seven strikeouts, matching his career high, through just 4 2/3 innings. #Orioles@WhiteSox
9/16/2018 12:13:19 AM