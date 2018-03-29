Orioles vs. Twins on Opening Day 2018

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy pitches seven dominant innings on Opening Day dlvr.it/QMqkFT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZfYo4zVMAAaRdp.jpg
Brad Brach's first save opportunity of season results in first blown save for Orioles dlvr.it/QMqkLZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZfYp_uU8AAN3m6.jpg
Instant analysis of the Orioles' 3-2 win over the Twins in 11 innings on Opening Day dlvr.it/QMqqxM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZff9sLVQAAbBLy.jpg
Caleb Joseph writes everyone's story on Adam Jones #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZfiUP2WAAAMP8Y.jpg