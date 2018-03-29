Orioles vs. Twins on Opening Day 2018

Here's Marcus Carpenter, 31, of Easton. I don't think the lighting does the orange glitter beard justice. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZej8XXW0AImI5r.jpg
#OpeningDay at Camden Yards. Not many things like it. #orioles #twins https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZej9mtX4AEG26_.jpg
Baltimore natives Marjorie Edmonds and Sheryl Nelson, both 60, have been friends since 9th grade and coming to Opening Day for years. Edmonds, left, was a Junior Oriole from age 9 to 15. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZelWxNW4AI7jBS.jpg
Here’s a photo of longtime #Orioles head athletic trainer Richie Bancells — who retired at the end of last season — throwing out the first pitch on #OpeningDay at Camden Yards. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZemL69XkAAAqew.jpg
New #Orioles right-handed Alex Cobb running down the orange carpet for #OpeningDay pregame introductions at Camden Yards. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZemY_WW0AER8Sg.jpg
Manny Machado and Adam Jones running down the orange carpet...maybe for the last time...at Camden Yards. #Orioles #OpeningDay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZenQnhW4AAIf7T.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZenQnbWsAMG1DT.jpg
Manny Machado and Adam Jones running down the orange carpet...maybe for the last time...at Camden Yards. #Orioles #OpeningDay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZenQnhW4AAIf7T.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZenQnbWsAMG1DT.jpg
Thus concludes my semiannual foray into sports. Check back in May for some hot Preakness content https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZeuz25W4AAvrRy.jpg