Orioles vs. Twins, July 8 Live

by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/8/2018 7:44:55 PM
Cobb had six two-strike pitches against Garver but couldn't put him away. He's had success with curveball early in the game and split more recently, but went at him almost entirely with the fastball. Garver hit the last one out. #Orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/8/2018 7:42:31 PM
#Orioles trail 2-0 in the fifth after Cobb issues leadoff walk to Kepler and Garver hits 3-2 pitch just inside LF foul pole for a 2-run homer.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/8/2018 7:40:27 PM