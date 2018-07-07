Orioles vs. Twins, July 7

Live: Orioles look to end losing streak in matinee in Minnesota dlvr.it/QZp4J7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhhagohU8AEE6S_.jpg
Early Orioles notes: Mike Wright on the right path as reliever; Mancini gets day off dlvr.it/QZpC4b https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhhiFLoUwAA2Fd4.jpg
After early outburst, Orioles offense sputters in 5-4 loss to Twins; team is 40 games under .500 dlvr.it/QZpjkQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhiHnZQU8AAjU_3.jpg
Schmuck: With Ravens waiting in the wings, this is perfect year to punt early on the Orioles dlvr.it/QZpqH3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhiPR5oUEAAX1cr.jpg
Here is the latest on the #Orioles ' efforts to trade Manny Machado. O's are moving quickly. #Dodgers , #Diamondbacks lead list of seven teams that have made offers for Machado.
Story: bsun.md/2m27FiG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhiWQm0U0AAOF2_.jpg
Orioles' Jonathan Schoop searches for form at the plate that made him an All-Star a year ago dlvr.it/QZpwBT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DhiW8JpUEAA5yeO.jpg
All or nothing: Chris Davis homers but breaks Cal Ripken Jr.'s all-time Orioles strikeout mark dlvr.it/QZqLK8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dhi-xCRVAAEWP0P.jpg