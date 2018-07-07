Orioles vs. Twins, July 7 Live

#Orioles ' futility against breaking ball in action today in Minnesota. Peterson & Beckham K swinging through them. Schoop stranded at 2B after leadoff double in the 4th. They're stranded 4 runners in last 2 innings, including 3 RISP. #RispyBusiness
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 7:12:47 PM
Jonathan Schoop with a leadoff double in the fourth. #Orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 7:04:55 PM
Grossman reaches on error, Gausman still hasn't allowed a hit and has faced the minimum number of batters through three innings. #Orioles lead 3-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 7:03:22 PM
After retiring first six batters he faced, Gausman allows first baserunner on E-3 on Grossman grounder to Machado playing on right side on shift. He bobbled it, throws to Davis, who drops it. #Orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:59:32 PM
Valencia swings through full-count slider to strand the bases loaded in the 3rd. #Orioles lead #Twins 3-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:56:25 PM
Davis walks. #Orioles have bases loaded with two outs in the 3rd with Valencia up.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:52:08 PM
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:51:33 PM
#Orioles have two on, two outs in the third after Machado single and Trumbo walk. Davis up.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:49:35 PM
Jake Cave adding to his series highlight reel, making a diving catch on Adam Jones' liner into the gap. Robbed Beckham of HR yesterday, made leaping catch against high RCF wall on Thurs. #Orioles#Twins
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:46:57 PM
Early indications are that Kevin Gausman has his good stuff today. Six up, six down. Four groundouts, a K, flyout. #Orioles lead 3-0 after two.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:43:01 PM
Chris Davis with a two run homer. #Orioles lead 3-0 in the first.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:21:16 PM
Chris Davis with a two run homer. #Oriokes lead 2-0 in the first.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 6:19:41 PM