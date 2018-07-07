Orioles vs. Twins, July 6 Live

Underway at Target Field and Jake Cave takes away a home run from Tim Beckham on the first pitch of the game. #Orioles#Twins
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/7/2018 12:13:16 AM
Tillman will make his next rehab start with high-A Frederick. Buck said report on Tillman was positive. From watching film of it, it was better than line might indicate. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/6/2018 10:47:09 PM
The #Orioles signed each of their first 19 draft picks. Took until final day to sign Knight and 13th rounder Andrew Fregia, a third baseman from Sam Houston State. Highest unsigned pick was Texas Tech P Caleb Kilian in the 20th round. He's going back to school.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/6/2018 10:09:44 PM