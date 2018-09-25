Orioles vs. Red Sox, Sept. 24 Live

Adam Jones, after tonight's game, noted that him playing left field at Fenway Park was nbd and just us trying to write about something other than the Orioles losing (true), and said it's probably better to ask those running the rebuild why they have no pitchers (also true).
Jackie Bradley Jr. singled on a ground ball up the middle that went under Jonathan Villar's glove, went to third on a Mookie Betts single, and scored on an infield single off Steve Wilkerson's glove. The Orioles trail 5-0.
John Means went from his couch in Kansas City to Sarasota to a possible start at Fenway Park. He sees the Orioles pitching crisis as an opportunity to rinse out a sour end to his season. bsun.md/2xArjZd
Buck notes: The Orioles are light on pitchers; Need starters tomorrow and Wednesday, and Means is an option; Dillon Tate’s shoulder didn’t respond well to starting back up, so he’s not; Jones in LF today so Stewart can see RF, maybe swap tomorrow;