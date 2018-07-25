Orioles vs. Red Sox, July 25

Skies don’t look very good at Camden Yards. #Orioles #RedSox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_PfBzXoAIjuwr.jpg
Hall of Famer Eddie Murray joins Orioles as special adviser to ownership dlvr.it/Qcn0XZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_PsceUwAAkfNi.jpg
Another rain delay at Camden Yards. #orioles #redsox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_P_QJXcAAxZ6W.jpg
These #Orioles retro swinging bird logo shirts will be given away to all fans attending tomorrow’s game against the #Rays . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_bA1VVsAAZAkD.jpg
Retro Swinging Bird T-Shirt to all fans tomorrow night at Oriole Park. #OriolesSwag https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_bd_OXgAEsM1U.jpg
After saying goodbye to mentor Zach Britton, Orioles left with big hole in bullpen, clubhouse dlvr.it/QcnC7L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_eyikUYAAdroY.jpg
Orioles-Red Sox in rain delay in second inning after Dylan Bundy allows three home runs dlvr.it/QcnCCS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_ey5GVAAAqDfI.jpg
Orioles' first 'Bark at Oriole Park' event, despite rain, delights fans and furry friends alike dlvr.it/QcnVLW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_0h-LVsAA6QyN.jpg
No more rain, tarp being rolled up at Camden Yards. #orioles #redsox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di_8EBnUYAIwF89.jpg