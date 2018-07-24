Orioles vs. Red Sox, July 24

Orioles' Jonathan Schoop continues hot July as aggressive approach pays off dlvr.it/QcfRnG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di52GLaUcAADQUx.jpg
With rebuild underway, Orioles soon will enter a future with a lot less veteran leadership dlvr.it/QcfYVK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di59ZpOU8AACNrc.jpg
Here's an update on #Orioles closer Zach Britton. #Astros and #Yankees lead the pack. Talks with #Diamondbacks intensifying. #RedSox , #Dodgers remain in the mix.
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2uMVfjp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di6C5QaXoAMoY1T.jpg
Astros, Yankees emerging as frontrunners for Orioles' closer Zach Britton dlvr.it/QcfgDK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di6EuspUUAA8TXZ.jpg
Though out of contention on field, Orioles still very involved in American League East race dlvr.it/Qcg9z6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di6qQ94V4AAQS7x.jpg
The #Orioles were on the verge of their second major trade of the trade deadline season Tuesday night, finalizing a deal to send closer Zach Britton to the #Yankees for 3 pitching prospects including former 1st-rounder Dillon Tate.
@BaltimoreSun story: bsun.md/2uMVfjp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di6yWipUYAAMfEA.jpg
Instant analysis of Orioles trading closer Zach Britton to Yankees dlvr.it/Qcggzd https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di7PkllX4AIszob.jpg
Evaluating Dillon Tate and the other prospects the Orioles acquired in the Zach Britton trade dlvr.it/Qcgnwr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di7W5gLX0AYOAeS.jpg
Schmuck: This trade has been in the making for a year, but it still left Zach Britton a bit shaken dlvr.it/Qcgvn6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Di7ekXlXgAcBj9P.jpg