Orioles vs. Red Sox, July 24 Live

Have confirmation that #Yankees pitching prospect Dillon Tate is a part of the package #Orioles will receive in Britton trade, per source. Ranked NYY's 9th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, 10th best by Baseball America.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/25/2018 12:40:22 AM
Blake Swihart hits the top of the grounds crew shed for his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. O's starter Yefry Ramirez has allowed just three hits, but two have been solo home runs. Game is tied, 2-2. #orioles
The #Orioles are finalizing a deal the would send closer Zach Britton to the #Yankees , according to a source. Deal isn't complete, but it is close.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/25/2018 12:30:10 AM
Trade speculation ramping up on Zach Britton front. @EddieInTheYard reported earlier tonight that it's down to Yankees and Astros. Multiple outlets now reporting that Yankees are close to deal. #DeadlineFever