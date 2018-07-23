Orioles vs. Red Sox, July 23 Live

I don’t know the specifics of the Orioles’ planned bunt defense, but I assume it wasn’t called for that Schoop and Beckham would both cover second as Schoop shouted for Beckham to go to third, which was vacated by Núñez despite the ball going like three feet.
According to MLB's Statcast data, similar batted balls to Bogaerts' double are hits 1 percent of the time. Peterson had a long way to go, but that's a tough (yet very Kevin Gausman) way for an inning like that to start. #Orioles
Buck notes: On Tanner Scott’s confidence, “I think we’re OK there;” “No movement” on Chris Tillman; Zach Britton is good: “This isn’t some promotion; Zach doesn’t need it;” Steve Pearce is also pretty good. #Orioles