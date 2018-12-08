Orioles vs. Red Sox, Aug. 12 Live

The Orioles finally hit the scoreboard with a Trey Mancini sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Run set up by Cedric Mullins leadoff infield single, Jonathan Villar one-out single and Adam Jones walk. Red Sox still lead, 2-1. #orioles
Chris Davis strikes out for the third time and lets go of his bat for the second game in a row. This time it landed safely to the right of the pitchers mound. Saturday night, he flung it almost to the tarp down the first base line. #orioles
There has been only one moment of suspense so far in this game, and that was when the Orioles loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Trey Mancini put on a stubborn at-bat but eventually struck out, keeping the score 2-0 Red Sox. #orioles
Correction: Chris Sale was on pace for the single-GAME strikeout record, but he's out of the game. Pitched five innings, gave up one hit, struck out 12. Threw 68 pitches. Red Sox making sure he's still fresh at the end, apparently. #redsox
So far, Alex Cobb has been solid, allowing just two runs on four hits over the first five innings, but the sixth inning has been the undoing of a lot of O's pitchers this year and he's in a bind. #orioles