Orioles vs. Red Sox, Aug. 11 Live

Buck Showalter applauds Jimmy Yacabonis's outing on Saturday. "He's a work in progress."
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 8:23:57 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. just hit his second home run of the game into the Orioles bullpen. It's his first multi-homer effort this year and third overall. Sox lead, 5-0 in the ninth.
#redsox
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 7:43:53 PM
Newly recalled left-hander Sean Gilmartin pitched two innings and allowed a run on two hits.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 7:43:11 PM
Adam Jones doubles to left center in the sixth. That's his 300th career double as an Oriole.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:55:05 PM
Xander Bogaerts doubles for his third hit of the game, then steals third and scores on errant throw by Austin Wynns. Red Sox lead is now 4-0.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:48:30 PM
David Price has nine strikeouts and a four-hit shutout alive after five innings.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:42:05 PM
Cedric Mullins lines a single to right field with one out in the bottom of the fifth. He's 4 for 6 in his first two major league games.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:36:26 PM
Jimmy Yacabonis had given up one hit when fifth inning started. He leaves after allowing three runs on a pair of home runs. Line: 4 2/3 IP, 5 hits, 0 BB, 2 K, 2 HR. Still responsible for Betts on first.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:25:21 PM
The tens of hundreds of Orioles fans here today are unable to shout down "Let's Go, Red Sox" chant.
#orioles
#LetsPlayTwo
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:22:03 PM
Sean Gilmartin is warming in the bullpen. He has been officially on the roster for about 90 minutes.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:20:47 PM
Now, Jackie Bradley Jr., pounds a long home run to right-center. His 10th. Red Sox, 3-0.
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:20:05 PM
Wow, jinxed that. Eduardo Nunez just lined a 3-0 pitch inside the left field foul pole. Red Sox have taken the lead, 2-0, in the top of the fifth.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:18:25 PM
So far, Xander Bogaerts is the only Red Sox hitter to lay a glove on Jimmy Yacabonis. He's 2 for 2.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:16:37 PM
David Price gives up a leadoff single to Adam Jones, then strikes out the side. He has seven strikeouts through four innings.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:12:00 PM
Mark Trumbo strikes out on a ball that was outside the TV rectangle. If the K-zone is really that big, David Price should be able to waltz through nine.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:07:20 PM
Adam Jones opens bottom of fourth inning with a single through the middle of the infield.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 6:04:16 PM
We're through three innings and scoreless. So far, Jimmy Yacabonis has given up one single. David Price has given up two.
#orioles
#LetsPlayTwo
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:53:50 PM
Austin Wynns falls behind 0-2 on the count to David Price and slaps third pitch into left field for a single. Hit raises his batting average to .295.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:47:39 PM
Jimmy Yacabonis has retired nine of the first 10 Red Sox batters.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:42:55 PM
David Price allows a sharp single to Trey Mancini in the second inning, but avoids trouble when Renato Nunez swings at 3-0 pitch out of the strike zone and ends inning with pop fly.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:36:33 PM
Orioles Hall of Fame ceremony for Brian Roberts and Fred Manfra will take place before 7:05 game tonight.
#OriolesHOF
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:27:35 PM
So far so good for Jimmy Yacabonis. He retired the side in order in the first inning and just got through the second with just a bloop single by Xander Bogaerts.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:26:35 PM
Jimmy Yacabonis on the mound in "reverse lock" matchup with Red Sox star David Price. Yacabonis should be referred to as Yaca-bonus today because he's 26th man on roster for doubleheader.
#orioles
by
Peter Schmuck
via
twitter
8/11/2018 5:25:39 PM
