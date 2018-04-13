Orioles vs. Red Sox, April 13

Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Red Sox, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QPSX9V https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DasWpHMVMAAHnrS.jpg
Orioles' Mark Trumbo expects to resume rehab assignment next week after Tuesday's setback dlvr.it/QPSlKZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DaslD2cU0AEKgUA.jpg
After unconventional preparation process, Alex Cobb is ready to make his Orioles' debut dlvr.it/QPSy5J https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dasze6eU8AAQ3U5.jpg
Not very competitive pitch chart for Chris Tillman to Mitch Moreland on a five-pitch walk. #Orioles #RedSox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Das5dFSW4AAl-uM.jpg
Even when Tillman struggled last season, I don't remember a pitch chart this wild. #Orioles #RedSox https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Das-Zf3VQAAUov3.jpg
After an unusual offseason for Alex Cobb, there was no blueprint to preparing for this season. But three weeks after signing late with the #Orioles , he will make his debut on Saturday looking to regain normalcy in familiar surroundings at Fenway Park. bsun.md/2HzqHXT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Das049_XUAA5HgR.jpg
Tillman's early exit in Boston raises concerns dlvr.it/QPTPRt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DatYjMWVAAcew3T.jpg