Orioles vs. Rays doubleheader, May 12

Orioles notes: No rehab plan for Chris Tillman; Pedro Álvarez hamstring improving dlvr.it/QSdmn2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdA_acoV0AEluSg.jpg
Here's what they looked like, via @statcast . Machado now tied with Mookie Betts for the league lead with 13 home runs. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdBZzwgWAAA1uhQ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdBZzwfWkAEhtPU.jpg
There are little Os all over this pashmina scarf the #Orioles are giving to the first 20k fans 18+ tomorrow. This is one of them. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdBsDi1WAAAAknR.jpg
The #Orioles game two lineup, which begins at 6:10 pm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdBzMjYXcAUFG2h.jpg
Orioles' David Hess posts quality start in major league debut for 6-3 win over Rays in Game 1 dlvr.it/QSfY63 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdB5VAkUQAAHGNT.jpg
With a day's notice before David Hess' Orioles debut, wrangling the 'Hess clan' creates special moment dlvr.it/QSg8RG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdCs05UU0AAbE3B.jpg
Orioles wait out rain, but split doubleheader with 10-3 loss to Rays in second game dlvr.it/QSgJ7x https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdC7BPTVMAcY4iy.jpg