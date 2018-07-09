Orioles vs. Rays, Sept. 7

Orioles notes: Blister, football put this weekend's rotation in question dlvr.it/QjV1pX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmh7JO5UcAAmBWy.jpg
#Orioles right-hander Luis Ortiz entering to make his major league debut in the bottom of the seventh.
Here's my story in today's @BaltimoreSun about Ortiz's hurdle-filled journey to the majors.
bsun.md/2NR4aIe https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmiQjNsXgAEzkCd.jpg
Orioles allow four homers in ugly 14-2 loss to Rays for 100th defeat of season dlvr.it/QjVTzB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmigrBLUYAI3Hep.jpg
Here's the catch: Orioles right-hander David Hess will start Saturday after taking football to eye dlvr.it/QjVkRn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dmi239cU0AA-Wv2.jpg