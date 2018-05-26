Orioles vs. Rays, May 26

Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday at Rays, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QVByB5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeJRHUDVwAAjP05.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles' Manny Machado, Nationals' Bryce Harper take different roads to free agency dlvr.it/QVC4KV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeJYbzCVAAAv-Kj.jpg
Here some early #Orioles items on this Saturday afternoon.
Zach Britton is ready for his minor league rehab assignment: bsun.md/2J84JhL
Mark Trumbo will likely avoid the DL, plus items on Steve Wilkerson's return and the latest on Darren O'Day: bsun.md/2IQpb7p https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeJaKfwWAAUO7Gr.jpg
It’s #StarWarsNight at the Trop today, which means you run into Boba Fett on the way back to the press box after pregame interviews. #Orioles #Rays #StarWars #BobaFett https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeJbCqSU8AAN3n4.jpg
Orioles closer Zach Brittion ready to begin rehab assignment Wednesday at Triple-A Norfolk dlvr.it/QVCGpN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeJmOrKU0AAojmq.jpg
Orioles reliever Tanner Scott's growth on display with bases-loaded rescue against Rays dlvr.it/QVD8RK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeKvefvVwAAokVX.jpg