Orioles vs. Rays, May 11

Orioles place right-hander Chris Tillman on DL with lower back strain dlvr.it/QSYqtg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc8vSEtVAAAg9KU.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday vs. Rays, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/QSYwxr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc82YRYVQAAn8RO.jpg
Stormtroopers on the field while lineups are being exchanged during Star Wars night at Camden Yards. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc84WEJXUAEUsR9.jpg
This is made of metal, but is also a sticker, and can probably look neat on your vehicle if you’re among the first 25,000 fans aged 15+ at tomorrow’s doubleheader. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc9HhuoUQAEB-ga.jpg
Orioles rookie Tanner Scott gains confidence from strong relief outing dlvr.it/QSZM0y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc9TuonUQAEoUdA.jpg
Manny Machado is the youngest #Orioles player to reach 150 home runs with this. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc9Wnm8UQAQvjsb.jpg
Machado fuels Orioles with two homers, six RBIs, historic grand slam in 9-4 win over Rays dlvr.it/QSZXgL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc9iX8CVAAAQiZz.jpg
Right-hander David Hess tabbed to start opening game of Orioles' Saturday doubleheader dlvr.it/QSZjyR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc9xLsIVQAA-JNG.jpg
Buck wore a Caps hat pregame. Here’s Davey Martinez postgame going next-level. Looking forward to pregame Buck dressed fully in what he once referred to as a hockey suit tomorrow. #CapsYear https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc-EN9lU0AAcqzR.jpg