Orioles vs. Rays, July 29 Live

Chris Davis hits a towering home run to center, but required an assist from Rays CF Mallex Smith, who actually went over the fence to glove the ball, but allowed it to pop out of his glove before he could bring it back in play. #orioles
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/29/2018 5:28:36 PM
Beckham doubles, Jones draws one-out walk, and Trumbo hits a RBI 5-4 fielders choice. Jones with a hard slide into second that takes out Robertson and breaks up potential double play. #Orioles lead 1-0.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/29/2018 5:25:35 PM