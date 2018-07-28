Orioles vs. Rays, July 27 Live

Deadline looms, but Orioles still would be able to deal Adam Jones in August dlvr.it/Qd1Y36 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJ9azHVAAAO3Nz.jpg
Trey Mancini bobbleheads for the first 25k fans ages 15 and up tomorrow at Camden Yards. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJ1cWBXgAAS1s9.jpg
New Orioles prospect Dillon Tate feels 'slow, but sure' progress puts him on track for success dlvr.it/Qd1H4n https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJndDeU0AAn8V8.jpg
Rainy week at Camden Yards continues with delayed start against Rays on Friday dlvr.it/Qd1H0Z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJncxdU4AEus4X.jpg
The rain has mostly cleared at Camden Yards but the field is soaked. #orioles #rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJSZAoVsAAgDcw.jpg
Orioles have major interest in Cuban top prospect Victor Victor Mesa dlvr.it/Qd0z3z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJQyyMU4AAh1qz.png
Someone get the ark. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJMqW7U8AAIPh4.jpg
Now raining and hailing at Camden Yards. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjJF-vWWwAAJcdp.jpg