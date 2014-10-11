Orioles win, 15-5. Jonathan Schoop homered for the 5th straight game. Andrew Cashner won. The trigger-finger on "All I do is win" was a little quick. They are 30-74. Only 26 teams in baseball history got to 30 wins slower.
Gomez will be replaced by catcher Jesus Sucre on the mound. #Orioles lead 13-3. #Rays
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/28/2018 3:19:11 AM
Outfielder Carlos Gomez is now pitching for the #Rays . He threw nine straight balls to open the inning, and was called for two balks, the second one allowing a run to score. #Orioles lead 13-3 in the 8th.
by Eduardo A. Encinavia twitter7/28/2018 3:16:09 AM
Carlos Gomez walked two and committed two balks. He doesn't appear to be enjoying this.