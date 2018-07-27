Orioles vs. Rays, July 26 Live

At 434 feet, this is Chris Davis' longest home run (per Statcast) since Aug. 27, 2016. His longest this year was 421 on May 8. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjE39e-XsAAL7aJ.jpg
Orioles notes: Bundy likely to start Sunday; Showalter addresses rainout dlvr.it/Qcv3zn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjELyMvU0AUDx9H.jpg
The #Dodgers Machado shirseys make their first appearances at Camden Yards. #orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjEKBYSX4AAfQ4f.jpg
Buck Showalter said he didn't know of Boston's weather gripes until this morning. Wasn't brought them directly. His take on what happened: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjD2M-OX0AEJ1yA.jpg