Orioles vs. Rangers, July 15

A post-dap picture from the HS Home Run Derby at Nats Park. Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle congratulates 1-1 candidate and fellow Oviedo, Fla. native Riley Greene. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKLjilWsAAEG79.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday vs. Rangers, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/Qbdh0y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKQlMHU0AAnb9q.jpg
Some Ryan Mountcastle BP snaps at the Futures Game. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKunZpX4Aws5-5.jpg
Don't worry, #Orioles fans. Manny Machado hasn't been traded.
Yet.
In the Machado sweepstakes, the #Phillies , #Dodgers & #Brewers lead the pack, in no particular order. Source says gap between those teams is currently "too close to call."
Story: bsun.md/2zHQFbl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiK6FWQWsAE8qmg.jpg
Ryan Mountcastle, Alex Wells enjoying representing Orioles in 'surreal' All-Star Futures Game experience dlvr.it/QbfP2K https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiK8hOyV4AA6Y7V.jpg
As pivotal All-Star break arrives, Orioles still weighing interest for top trade chips dlvr.it/QbfP80 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiK8hpiU8AAIGAt.jpg
Orioles erupt in third inning, hold on for heart-stopping 6-5 victory over Rangers dlvr.it/QbfyX4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiLpYGbVAAIgFFN.jpg
Castro struggles again with control, gives up grand slam in spot start for Orioles dlvr.it/QbfydX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiLpYcLV4AAP93z.jpg