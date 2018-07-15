Orioles vs. Rangers, July 15 Live

Don't worry, #Orioles fans. Manny Machado hasn't been traded.
Yet.
In the Machado sweepstakes, the #Phillies , #Dodgers & #Brewers lead the pack, in no particular order. Source says gap between those teams is currently "too close to call."
Story: bsun.md/2zHQFbl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiK6FWQWsAE8qmg.jpg
Some Ryan Mountcastle BP snaps at the Futures Game. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKunZpX4Aws5-5.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday vs. Rangers, plus lineups, broadcast info and more dlvr.it/Qbdh0y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKQlMHU0AAnb9q.jpg
A post-dap picture from the HS Home Run Derby at Nats Park. Orioles prospect Ryan Mountcastle congratulates 1-1 candidate and fellow Oviedo, Fla. native Riley Greene. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DiKLjilWsAAEG79.jpg