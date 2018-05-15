Orioles vs. Phillies, May 15

Yup, it’s coming. #Orioles #Phillies https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdRlNX4X4AEFgKF.jpg
Start of Orioles-Phillies game delayed because of threat of inclement weather
Camden Yards now. Still no rain but getting windy and temps have dropped. #Orioles #Phillies
Orioles notes: Britton takes another step toward return; O'Day making progress
Still no rain at Camden Yards. So far this game has been delayed by scary dark clouds. #Orioles #Phillies
Through the rain, Camden Yards video board now playing Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. #Capitals #Lightning #Orioles #Phillies
Earl doesn't seem very happy about this rain delay. #Orioles #Phillies
Rain-soaked Eutaw Street. No signs of an ark. #Orioles #Phillies
The #Orioles postponed their game against the #Phillies tonight following a three-hour, 10-minute rain delay.
Story: bsun.md/2Gl0v0V https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DdSQvLEVAAEufWS.jpg
Orioles-Phillies postponed after three-hour delay