Orioles vs. Nationals, May 28

Orioles' Trey Mancini moved out of leadoff spot amid unlucky stretch at plate dlvr.it/QVNLzL https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeTGS9GUwAMMLcU.jpg
Orioles' run-scoring woes continue in 6-0 Memorial Day loss to Nationals dlvr.it/QVPGxG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeT5jCAU8AAXx_z.jpg
Jack White rocks along as 'Seven Nation Army' plays at Camden Yards dlvr.it/QVPNH5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeUAqTVVMAE1230.jpg
No matter what the Orioles' Alex Cobb does, the outcome seems to be the same dlvr.it/QVPVb2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeUH-yDVMAAKWLN.jpg