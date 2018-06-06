Orioles vs. Mets, June 6

The third day of the draft is underway. These four players were selected by the Orioles so far. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DfBfNmKU0AAylsJ.jpg
The first 10 picks of the Orioles third-day haul https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DfBvyocWAAAuCKm.jpg
Orioles scrap together run to back Dylan Bundy, beat Mets, 1-0, for two-game sweep dlvr.it/QWQVyX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DfCLC6fVQAUnpwx.jpg
Orioles' Brad Brach continues resurgence with back-to-back saves against Mets dlvr.it/QWQv3w https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DfChA86U8AYoj2F.jpg
Orioles shift focus away from pitching on third day to wrap 2018 draft dlvr.it/QWRSRX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DfDF3YkU0AAc67u.jpg